So, how are you all doing, these days? Good, I hope.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

I have to admit that it sure has been a hectic couple years with this virus that is among us.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Vaccines less risky than COVID-19 Back to video

First off, taking into account everyone in the world getting sick, not knowing what to do, or if we will find a cure.

In the beginning, I have to admit that my wife and I were a bit worried, but after taking a look at things, we did everything in our power to cope and to stay safe.

We also took it upon ourselves to fix things around our property, and get things ready in case one of us got sick, or one of our boys. We also stocked up with hand sanitizers and food that we could make a lot of meals from.

We didn’t go overboard by any means, but just the same, if anything developed we would have enough food to last us for a few weeks if not longer.

Especially with my lovely wife being such a good cook. She also prepared meals and put them in the freezer just in case. She said better now than when someone got sick.

Oh, there were lots of other things we did, too many to name. But we never let this virus get the better of us. Sure, it is deadly, but then again, so are a lot of things in life.

Being the age we are now, we have seen a lot of things over the years that at the time were terrible. But you know, looking back, as bad as some things were, we always seemed to get through them without too many issues.

I have also found over the years that a lot of things we worried about, or feared, never came to being. But just because we knew this, it didn’t mean that we should let down our defences.

Some who know me think that I am against modern medicines, and that I rely only on natural medicines.