Vaccine passport for Ontarians to be decided by federal govt. – Fedeli

Any vaccine passport for Ontarians will have to be led by the federal government, according to Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli.

“Premier Doug Ford has been very clear that any vaccine passport will be led by the federal government to ensure one coordinated system across the entire country,” he said.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced his province will be the first to create a vaccine passport that will allow Quebecers to live a “nearly normal life.”

He stated at a press conference Thursday that unvaccinated and single-vaccinated Quebecers are putting society at risk.

Legault said the uptick in cases in recent days has forced the development of a vaccination passport that will provide identification to those who are fully vaccinated.

The passport will be used to gain access to non-essential services, he stated in a previous interview.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated previously that his government is considering making vaccination mandatory for all federal public servants, as well as employees in federally regulated industries.

Trudeau said the federal government has a responsibility to ensure that people are getting vaccinated, because otherwise we will not make it through this pandemic.

Back in January, Trudeau stated he was hesitant to introduce vaccine passports. However, he struck a different tone this week when he appeared at a joint news conference with Legault.

“We are currently working with all provinces and territories who want it to make sure that what Quebec and others do will also be useful when the residents travel abroad,” Trudeau said.

As of Thursday, 80 per cent of eligible Canadians had received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and nearly 70 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Trudeau warned that it’s the unvaccinated population that is fuelling the uptick in cases that could lead to a fourth wave.

With files from Postmedia