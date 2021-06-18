





Article content Vaccinations given to office staff working at home or at the Ontario Public Services Employees Union Local 616 was a slap in the face for correctional workers, says Roselle Beausoleil. The president of the OPSEU Local said she was shocked to learn that vaccinations were given to office staff working at home or downtown North Bay Friday morning. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. OPSEU staff given shots before jail workers Back to video She said those working inside North Bay and District Jail, where there is a COVID-19 facility-wide outbreak, were expected to be immunized later Friday. “We’re very stressed and the fact we are in an outbreak . . . it’s made it even worse. We’re doing everything we can to contain it. Today was a slap in the face,” Beausoleil told The Nugget. “Our staff working out of our head office and at home got in line before staff working inside the jail. The office staff were scheduled for this morning, those who were working night shift had to go home and come back later for their shots. It’s unreasonable considering we are working right in the middle of this outbreak.”

Article content Seventeen people at the North Bay Jail have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday, the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit confirmed. The outbreak at the jail, which the health unit declared Sunday, has now been upgraded to ‘facility wide’ due to further spread of the coronavirus. The vaccinations for staff are being done inside the screening trailer outside the jail on Trout lake Road. Beausoleil said this incident is just the icing on the cake. She said she’s had an issue with the entire vaccination process for “front line workers.” “Police, firefighters, nurses and doctors are all considered essential front line staff. Corrections are also considered essential services, we work with the same individuals that nurses, firefighters and police officers do, yet we were not given shots (COVID-19 vaccines) the same time as all the other front line workers.” Beausoleil said correctional staff had to get their first vaccination shots the same time as the rest of the general public – weeks later than other front line essential workers. “They are upset, they were pushed down the line.” She said she’s not sure who made the schedule. “We are right in the middle of the outbreak. We should have been the first people to get immunized.” There are about 65 to 75 correctional officers working at the North Bay and District Jail. Beausoleil said right now there is a lot of anxiety inside the jail. “We’ve been wearing PPE (personal protective equipment) from the start, chances are very low, but there is still a chance,” she said.

Article content “Had we gotten our shots with police and firefighters it would have made it less stressful and offer us an extra level of protection. We’re all working hard to control it, isolate it, but things like this . . . it’s like a slap in the face for corrections.” Andrew Morrison, spokesman of the Ministry of Solicitor General, said the ministry does not formally track the number of vaccinated staff. “All facility staff were offered vaccination at the public health led on-site clinic in the week of April 26. The ministry also provided all frontline corrections staff with an online booking link from the local public health unit to attend a community vaccination clinic.” No further details or an explanation were provided.

