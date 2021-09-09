Uptick in number of people getting shots - Chirico

More people have been rolling up their sleeves over the last two weeks than at any time since July, according to the medical officer of health with the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit.

Dr. Jim Chirico said Thursday at the health unit’s weekly news conference that 900 people have received their first doses since late August, the highest number recorded since the middle of July.

At the same time, the 18-29 age group, which continues to have the lowest rate of vaccination, has been going up, and “this past week saw the highest number of first doses given to this age group since the beginning of July.”

As of Wednesday, a total of 179,064 doses of the vaccine have been administered at local clinics. Overall, 75.35 per cent of all people aged 12 and older in the district have received two doses of the vaccine.

He also pointed out that 92 per cent of those aged 60 or older are fully vaccinated.

“That is great news for the district,” Chirico said.

The health unit is also lauding the efforts of crews staffing the mobile clinics, which have shouldered the load following the closing of Memorial Gardens as a vaccination site in August.

A clinic Tuesday at Northgate Shopping Centre saw 321 doses administered. Of those, 177 were first doses while the other 144 were second doses.

Andrea McLellan, director of COVID-19 immunization strategy, said the health unit is continuing to actively encourage workplaces, community organizations, places of worship and other community groups to contact the health unit about hosting vaccination clinics.

The health unit is also working with the school boards in the district to organize clinics at area schools starting Monday.