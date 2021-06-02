Two watercraft operators charged after operating close to swimmers near Marathon Beach

Two watercraft operators have been charged after complaints of personal watercraft operating carelessly and at high rates of speed close to swimmers near Marathon Beach, Sunday.

Ontario Provincial Police from the North Bay detachment located the vessels following the complaints.

A 28-year-old from North York was charged with operating a vessel in an unsafe manner and failure to have proof of competency on board a pleasure craft.

A 19-year-old from Scarborough was charged with operating a vessel in an unsafe manner.

“North Bay OPP is committed to the safety of everyone on our area waterways through the delivery of education and active enforcement. Officers will be conducting regular marine patrol ensuring safe and sober boating,” said Staff Sergeant Bill McMullen, detachment commander of North Bay OPP.

“Check the weather conditions/forecast, wear your lifejacket and leave the beer on the pier. We want everyone to have an enjoyable time, and ultimately make it home safely.”

OPP data continues to confirm that the vast majority of victims who die in fatal boating incidents are not wearing a lifejacket or personal floatation device (PFD).

Alcohol/drug-impaired operation of a motorized marine vessel is dangerous and carries the same penalties as impaired operation of a motor vehicle, according to OPP.

If you suspect that someone is operating a boat while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs, call 9-1-1. In doing so, you could be saving lives, including your own.