Two ticks in North Bay area test positive for Lyme disease

Three black-legged tickets have tested positive since April for the bacteria that can cause Lyme disease, the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit confirmed. Two of the ticks that tested positive for the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi were from the North Bay area and one was from the Parry Sound area. A total of 37 ticks have been submitted for identification so far this year, of which 19 have been identified as black-legged ticks, also called deer tick or Ixodes scapularis. "Although the number of ticks testing positive for the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi is seemingly low, the health unit reminds the public to exercise caution when outdoors," a statement from the health unit said. Ticks are small blood-sucking insects that cannot fly. They live in wooded or brushy areas and attach themselves to passing animals or people. While most ticks do not carry diseases, black-legged ticks can carry Lyme disease.

A person can become infected with Lyme disease if they are bitten by an infected tick. In most cases, the tick must be attached for at least 24 hours for the bacterium that causes Lyme disease to be passed on to the host. The most common symptom of Lyme disease is an expanding skin rash, which can appear between three and 30 days after a bite. If left untreated, other symptoms may develop including fever, chills, headache, fatigue, muscle and joint aches, problems with your heartbeat, breathing, balance and short-term memory. The health unit says there has been an increase in confirmed cases of Lyme disease in Ontario, partly due to an increase and expansion of black-legged tick populations in new areas of the province. Infected ticks can now be found in the Simcoe-Muskoka district, York Region and all of Eastern Ontario, as well as Hamilton and parts of Northwestern Ontario. Methods to prevent tick bites include using bug spray or other insect repellants that contain DEET or Icaridin, wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants, and tucking your shirt into your pants and your pants into your socks. Other tips include wearing light-coloured clothing to spot ticks more easily, searching your clothes and body for ticks at least once a day, and paying special attention to areas such as the groin, navel, armpits, scalp, behind the ears and knees. The health unit advises residents to not forget to check children in your care, to try to stay on cleared paths when possible as ticks are more commonly found in wooded areas, tall grass, bushes and shrubs, and to take a shower as soon as you can after being outdoors.

"If you find a tick on your body, remove it carefully with tweezers. Grasp the tick by the head as close to the skin as possible. If parts of the tick's mouth break off and remain in the skin, remove them with tweezers. If you can't remove the mouthparts, leave them alone and let the skin heal," the health unit says. "Collect the tick and make note of where you believe to have encountered it. See your health-care provider right away and, when possible, bring the tick to the health unit." The health unit had one confirmed case of Lyme disease reported last year. While not common in the area, black-legged ticks can travel on birds and deer. Go to www.myhealthunit.ca/lymedisease or call 1-800-563-2808 for more information on Lyme disease.

