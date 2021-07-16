Two new cases reported, another resolved
Two new cases of COVID-19 – one in Nipissing and one in Parry Sound District – are being reported by the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit, while the number of vaccinations continues to climb.
The two new cases are partially offset by one more resolved case, leaving 17 active cases in the region.
Altogether, there have now been 630 cases of COVID-19 in the region since the pandemic was declared in March, 2020.
There are now 15 active cases in Nipissing and two in Parry Sound District.
Eight deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the region. Seven were in Nipissing and one in Parry Sound District.
The health unit reports 15 new cases over the seven days until Thursday. Of those, 10 were in the 20 to 39 age group, three in the 40 to 59 age group and one each in the 19 or younger and the 60 to 79 age groups.
The health unit said of those cases, 11, or 73.33 per cent, were due to close contact with a case, three were due to community spread and one was of unknown origin.
VACCINES
The health unit reports 152,955 doses of the vaccine have been administered to residents of the district, with 58.09 per cent of adults – 67,291 people – having two doses of the vaccine.
That represents an increase of 1,567 doses since Wednesday.
The group with the largest percentage of full doses is the 80-plus age range, with 86.91 per cent, or 6,852 people, fully vaccinated.
In the 70 to 79 age group, 82.91 per cent, or 11,802 people, have been fully vaccinated, while the 60 to 69 age group has a 75.92 per cent full vaccination rate.
The full vaccination rate among people 50 to 59 is 57.5 per cent, while it is 52.39 per cent among people aged 40 to 49.
The full vaccination rate among those 30 to 39 stands at 43 per cent, while 35 per cent of those aged 20 to 29 are fully vaccinated.
Just over one-quarter – 27 per cent – of those aged 12 to 19 are fully vaccinated.
ONTARIO
Ontario is reporting 159 new cases of COVID-19 Friday and 10 more deaths linked to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 34 new cases in Grey Bruce Region, 25 in the Region of Waterloo, 23 in Toronto and 12 in Peel Region.
Friday’s data is based on 28,100 tests.
The Ministry of Health says 158 people are in intensive care due to the novel coronavirus with 112 people on a ventilator.
Ontario says 168,616 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Thursday’s report, for a total of more than 17.8 million doses in the province.
Meanwhile, public health restrictions on businesses and gatherings have rolled back further in Ontario.
Step 3 of the province’s reopening plan allows gyms, cinemas, theatres, museums and other venues to reopen for indoor service.
Dining inside restaurants is also allowed and night clubs can reopen with capacity limits.
Social gatherings of up to 25 people indoors and 100 people outdoors are permitted.
The province is entering Step 3 of the reopening plan a few days earlier than scheduled based on high COVID-19 vaccination rates and other positive public health trends.
The changes took effect at 12:01 a.m., with rules around masks and physical distancing still in place.
The majority of remaining restrictions in Ontario will be lifted as soon as 21 days after Step 3, the province has said.
But that will only happen once 75 per cent of people 12 and older have been fully vaccinated and every public health unit has fully vaccinated at least 70 per cent of eligible residents.
With files from Canadian Press