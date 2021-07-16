Two new cases of COVID-19 – one in Nipissing and one in Parry Sound District – are being reported by the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit, while the number of vaccinations continues to climb.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The two new cases are partially offset by one more resolved case, leaving 17 active cases in the region.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Two new cases reported, another resolved Back to video

Altogether, there have now been 630 cases of COVID-19 in the region since the pandemic was declared in March, 2020.

There are now 15 active cases in Nipissing and two in Parry Sound District.

Eight deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the region. Seven were in Nipissing and one in Parry Sound District.

The health unit reports 15 new cases over the seven days until Thursday. Of those, 10 were in the 20 to 39 age group, three in the 40 to 59 age group and one each in the 19 or younger and the 60 to 79 age groups.

The health unit said of those cases, 11, or 73.33 per cent, were due to close contact with a case, three were due to community spread and one was of unknown origin.

VACCINES

The health unit reports 152,955 doses of the vaccine have been administered to residents of the district, with 58.09 per cent of adults – 67,291 people – having two doses of the vaccine.

That represents an increase of 1,567 doses since Wednesday.

The group with the largest percentage of full doses is the 80-plus age range, with 86.91 per cent, or 6,852 people, fully vaccinated.

In the 70 to 79 age group, 82.91 per cent, or 11,802 people, have been fully vaccinated, while the 60 to 69 age group has a 75.92 per cent full vaccination rate.

The full vaccination rate among people 50 to 59 is 57.5 per cent, while it is 52.39 per cent among people aged 40 to 49.

The full vaccination rate among those 30 to 39 stands at 43 per cent, while 35 per cent of those aged 20 to 29 are fully vaccinated.