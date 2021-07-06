Two new cases of COVID-19 reported, four resolved

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit reported two new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and four resolved.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The cases included one new and three resolved in Nipissing District, along with one new and one resolved in Parry Sound District.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Two new cases of COVID-19 reported, four resolved Back to video

The change brought the number of active cases down to 27 from 29 Monday. There are currently 25 active cases in Nipissing District, including five people in hospital, and two in Parry Sound District.

A total of 612 cases of COVID-19 have now been reported in the health unit district.

Although the health unit no longer reports information on individual cases, half of the new cases over the past week have involved people between 20 and 39 years of age, 20 per cent have affected those 40 to 59 and another 20 per cent have impacted people 60 to 79.

Half of the new cases were associated with an outbreak and 30 per cent were due to close contact with a case.

On June 29, the health unit declared an outbreak at Faith Chapel Christian Center in North Bay, which to date has resulted in five positive cases.

An outbreak involving the North Bay Jail was declared June 13. On June 23, the jail was closed for two weeks and approximately 96 inmates have since been transferred to other facilities. To date, the outbreak has resulted in 42 positive cases.

VACCINES

Another 2,900 vaccine doses were administered by the health unit for a total to date of 134,502.

This includes first and second doses given at local clinics.

A total of 80,867 people have at least one dose of vaccine, representing more than 74 per cent of the health unit’s adult population.