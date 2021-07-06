Two new cases of COVID-19 reported, four resolved
Article content
The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit reported two new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and four resolved.
Advertisement
Article content
The cases included one new and three resolved in Nipissing District, along with one new and one resolved in Parry Sound District.
Two new cases of COVID-19 reported, four resolved Back to video
The change brought the number of active cases down to 27 from 29 Monday. There are currently 25 active cases in Nipissing District, including five people in hospital, and two in Parry Sound District.
A total of 612 cases of COVID-19 have now been reported in the health unit district.
Although the health unit no longer reports information on individual cases, half of the new cases over the past week have involved people between 20 and 39 years of age, 20 per cent have affected those 40 to 59 and another 20 per cent have impacted people 60 to 79.
Half of the new cases were associated with an outbreak and 30 per cent were due to close contact with a case.
On June 29, the health unit declared an outbreak at Faith Chapel Christian Center in North Bay, which to date has resulted in five positive cases.
An outbreak involving the North Bay Jail was declared June 13. On June 23, the jail was closed for two weeks and approximately 96 inmates have since been transferred to other facilities. To date, the outbreak has resulted in 42 positive cases.
VACCINES
Another 2,900 vaccine doses were administered by the health unit for a total to date of 134,502.
This includes first and second doses given at local clinics.
A total of 80,867 people have at least one dose of vaccine, representing more than 74 per cent of the health unit’s adult population.
Advertisement
Article content
This includes people who received a vaccine dose outside of the health unit district.
Nearly 47 per cent of all adult residents are fully vaccinated.
ONTARIO
Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott reported that the province had 164 new cases, although due to a data review and cleanup Toronto Public Health was reporting 80 cases from 2020, bringing the total to 244.
The change includes 32 new cases in Toronto for a total of 112 in the city, 26 in Peel Region, 25 in the Region of Waterloo, 13 in York Region and 10 in Grey Bruce.
The rolling seven-day average for new daily cases is 215. There were 319 resolved cases and nine deaths.
The number of active cases fell to 1,883, with 202 people in hospital.
mlee@postmedia.com
Twitter: @mtaylorlee