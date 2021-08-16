A man and woman from North Bay have been charged with multiple drug and weapons offences following an arrest last week.

The North Bay Police Service has charged Kristopher Lee Burton, 44, and Amber Victoria Johnston, 31, each with possession of a Schedule I substance – cocaine – for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a Schedule I substance – opioid other than heroin – for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition and failure to comply with a release order other than to attend court.

Two charged after police seize cocaine, weapons

Burton is additionally charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

On Aug. 11, members of the North Bay Police Service Street Crime Unit, with assistance from patrol officers, arrested the two accused at a business in the 700 block of Lakeshore Drive.

Police say a search revealed significant amounts of controlled substances, as well as currency, prohibited weapons and suspected drug trafficking equipment.

Police seized approximately 80 grams of suspected cocaine and approximately 22 suspected Percocet pills, with a total estimated street value of approximately $9,838.

Approximately $3,675 in Canadian currency, several prohibited weapons including a compound bow and arrow, knives, BB guns, and a Conductive Energy Weapon or ‘stun gun,’ and suspected drug trafficking equipment also were seized.

The two accused are in custody pending a hearing at the North Bay Courthouse.