Traps being placed after reported bear sightings

Nugget Staff
Jun 01, 2021  •  10 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
File photo/Postmedia Network
File photo/Postmedia Network Photo by Reg Clayton /Reg Clayton/Daily Miner and News

North Bay police are advising the public of at least two reported bear sightings in the city.

A statement from the North Bay Police Service Tuesday on social media said bears have been seen near 10th Street by the waterfront and near the Lakeshore Drive Overpass.

Police say Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry officials are deploying bear traps in the area of 10th Street.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near North Bay

This Week in Flyers