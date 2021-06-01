Traps being placed after reported bear sightings

North Bay police are advising the public of at least two reported bear sightings in the city.

A statement from the North Bay Police Service Tuesday on social media said bears have been seen near 10th Street by the waterfront and near the Lakeshore Drive Overpass.

Police say Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry officials are deploying bear traps in the area of 10th Street.