Transport driver charged following collision on Highway 17

Jennifer Hamilton-McCharles
Aug 13, 2021  •  5 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Highway 17 East was closed for a short time due to a single vehicle collision. The transport driver has been charged.
A 43-year-old transport driver has been charged following a single vehicle collision Thursday at 2:49 p.m. on Highway 17 at Trout Pond in Bonfield.

Ontario Provincial Police said the driver of the tractor trailer drove off the highway into a rock cut.

He suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital.

OPP said Highway 17 was closed for a short time for clean-up and removal of payload.

The driver from Minto, New Brunswick, has been charged with careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.

