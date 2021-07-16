Trahan to run for Tories federally

East Ferris deputy mayor Steven Trahan will carry the Tory banner into the next federal election.

Trahan was acclaimed to represent the Conservative Party of Canada in Nipissing-Timiskaming, the riding now represented by Liberal Anthony Rota.

“Steven is well known and well respected in the community and is committed to working with community leaders and residents throughout the riding to give Nipissing-Timiskaming a strong voice in Ottawa,” Nipissing-Timiskaming Conservative Association president Landon Trudel said.

Trahan was born and raised in East Ferris, where he previously served as a volunteer firefighter for more than 19 years.

He also has been a uniformed officer with the North Bay police for 21 years, and is a small business owner, operating a full-service travel agency.

“It’s time for a change in Ottawa. Only Erin O’Toole and our Conservative Team have a real plan to get Canada back on track. I will work tirelessly to give Nipissing-Timiskaming a voice,” said Trahan.

He and his wife, Crystal, currently reside in Astorville.

With a federal election possible in the fall, Trahan said he plans to spend the summer meeting residents across Nipissing-Timiskaming to hear directly from voters.