Traffic, drug charges laid in return-to-school police patrols
A school safety initiative launched this week by the North Bay Police Service has resulted in several traffic offences to date and a charge for the possession of illegal drugs.
Members of the North Bay Police Service provided enhanced traffic safety patrols Tuesday as part of a multi-week campaign to ensure road safety as students return to school, a statement from police says.
Traffic, drug charges laid in return-to-school police patrols Back to video
On the first day, police charged six people under the Highway Traffic Act, including five for speeding and one for disobeying a lane light.
Officers also responded to reports of a vehicle that had left the roadway and stopped in the 700 block of Scollard Street.
Police arrested the vehicle operator, a 35-year-old male, and located approximately 47 suspected methamphetamine pills and approximately two grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine.
The man was charged with one count of possession of a Schedule I substance – methamphetamine.
The North Bay Police Service is not releasing the name of the individual at this time.