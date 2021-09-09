Traffic, drug charges laid in return-to-school police patrols

Nugget Staff
Sep 09, 2021
North Bay Police Service headquarters Nugget File Photo

A school safety initiative launched this week by the North Bay Police Service has resulted in several traffic offences to date and a charge for the possession of illegal drugs.

Members of the North Bay Police Service provided enhanced traffic safety patrols Tuesday as part of a multi-week campaign to ensure road safety as students return to school, a statement from police says.

On the first day, police charged six people under the Highway Traffic Act, including five for speeding and one for disobeying a lane light.

Officers also responded to reports of a vehicle that had left the roadway and stopped in the 700 block of Scollard Street.

Police arrested the vehicle operator, a 35-year-old male, and located approximately 47 suspected methamphetamine pills and approximately two grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

The man was charged with one count of possession of a Schedule I substance – methamphetamine.

The North Bay Police Service is not releasing the name of the individual at this time.

