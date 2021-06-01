TP North Bay surpasses fundraising goal

Article content

TP North Bay has reached its goal.

Ellen Faulkner, co-chairwoman of the eighth annual toilet paper fundraiser, said the last week of any campaign is often a “nail-biter.”

She said with one week to go in the fundraising campaign, they still needed 8,489 rolls of toilet paper to reach their 20,000-roll goal.

On Monday, the last day of the campaign, as Faulkner left the Salvation Army she had reached 19,773 rolls.

Faulkner put out a call on social media asking if four of her friends could donate $10, which would allow TP North Bay to reach its goal.

More than six friends responded and pushed the campaign to 20,215 rolls of toilet paper.

“North Bay always follows through to the end,” Faulkner said.

Vice-chair Angela Johnston said they have surpassed their goal year after year and are grateful for each and every one of the rolls they receive to support local food banks.

“Please remember our food banks (are) all year round, as the need continues long past our campaign,” she said.

The TP North Bay team distributed toilet paper Monday to organizations and food banks.

Volunteers stated in a media release Tuesday they were more than happy and grateful to be able to provide those in need with assistance.

“They know that the assistance provided by the TP committee and volunteers could not have come at a better time to restock their pantries,” the release said.