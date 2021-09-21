China’s Evergrande Group is quickly becoming the biggest financial worry in a country with no shortage of them.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

With $300 billion in liabilities and links to myriad banks, Evergrande could send shock waves through the financial system and the broader economy should calamity strike. Its stock price has cratered and its bonds point toward potential default, yet Hui Ka Yan, the billionaire owner, has sought to reassure bankers that the property company will pull through.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Too big to fail? Back to video

Investors aren’t sure how.

They’re also asking whether major Chinese companies are still considered too big to fail by the central government, which prizes stability — and what happens if they’re not.

The world’s most-indebted property developer had a liquidity scare in 2020. Evergrande reportedly sent a letter to the provincial government of Guangdong (Guangzhou is the capital) in August, warning officials that payments due in January 2021 could cause a liquidity crisis and potentially lead to cross defaults in the broader financial sector.

Reports of the plea for help emerged Sept. 14, sending Evergrande’s stock and bonds tumbling even as the company dismissed the concerns.

The letter was widely circulated on social media, but Evergrande later disputed its authenticity. Crisis was averted soon after when a group of investors waived their right to force a $13-billion repayment.

The reprieve was temporary, as there was still lots more debt coming due later. Evergrande outlined a plan to cut its $100-billion debt pile roughly in half by mid-2023.

The property developer needs to make $669 million in coupon payments through the end of this year. Some $615 million of that is on Evergrande’s US dollar bonds.