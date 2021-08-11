Tiny Homes not likely to see the light of day in South River

Communities interested in pursuing tiny homes should consider if the effort is worthhile, Brian Dumas, manager of building services and chief building official for several communities in Almaguin, says.

In a report to South River council, Dumas says he’s been getting questions from some municipalities and the general public about the small homes.

A tiny home is typically a building that is less than 600 square feet in size.

In his report, Dumas says some people are looking into tiny homes as an affordable home ownership option.

But Dumas says regardless of their small size, tiny homes have to still comply with the Ontario Building Code (OBC).

He says this means things like the plumbing in the home, the HVAC system, foundation, room and window sizes, the ceiling height and framing all have to abide by the OBC.

Additionally, if the home sits on a foundation, the potential owner needs the design work carried out by a qualified designer or professional engineer.

Dumas says potential lost tax revenue is something Almaguin communities also have to consider.

He says a municipality stands to potentially lose tax revenue if large lots are used to build small homes.

Dumas also says municipalities need to ask the question if tiny homes would affect the value of neighbouring homes.

In addition to South River, Dumas is also the chief building official for Burk’s Falls, Joly, Machar, Strong, Ryerson and Sundridge.

For South River Deputy Mayor Doug Sewell, the idea of tiny homes “sounds like an expensive way to save money.”

For one thing, Sewell says the design work needs to be paid for and the water would need to be contained in holding tanks.