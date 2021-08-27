Tignanelli steps down from North Bay council

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Tignanelli, 26, is taking a position as economic development officer with the city.

“It’s bittersweet,” he said of the decision to leave council, saying it was “a very, very difficult decision.

“My time on council was one of the best learning experiences in my life,” he said, but the new position will give him the opportunity “to continue working with the city and with the council . . . to help improve the city.”

When he ran for his first term on council as a 22-year-old “it was a dream of mine,” and he was convinced he would run for a second term in the 2022 municipal election.

And while he looks at various strategies he was involved with on council such as the use of arts and culture as an economic development tool and improving the amenities the city offers, there were also the “cruel” lessons of being in the public eye.

“It is a very cruel world out there,” he said, with elected representatives facing an unceasing barrage of criticism on social media.

His wish, he said, is for more people to get involved in city affairs.

Social media criticism, he says, “has gone too far.

“The day before you’re elected you’re one of them,” but after, the critics come out in force.

“It’s unfortunate people want to cut up” what has been accomplished “at the expense of others.”

Tignanelli points to the push for active transportation policies in the city over the last three years which included the completion and extension of the Kate Pace Way, the addition of on-street bike lanes and the Public Art Policy – including two “high-engagement art commissions” in the Traffic Box program, where traffic boxes in the city are painted by local artists.