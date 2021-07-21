Three new, three resolved cases of COVID-19 reported
Almost two-thirds of residents of Nipissing and Parry Sound Districts eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine have now received two doses, according to information from the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit.
As of Wednesday, 72,174 residents aged 12 or older in the region – more than 62 per cent – have received two doses of the vaccinations.
The age group with the highest vaccination rate is those aged 80 and over, with an 88.9 per cent full vaccination rate, or 7,009 people.
Other age groupings more than 50 per cent vaccinated are the 70-79 range with an 85.13 per cent vaccination rate, or 12,118 people, the 60-69 group with a 79.91 per cent vaccination rate, or 16,384 people, the 50-59 group with a 62.2 per cent vaccination rate for 12,463 people and the 40-49 group with a 57.13 per cent full vaccination rate, or 7,909 people.
Since the vaccines became available, 158,290 doses have been administered to residents of the region. That may include first and second doses administered to residents and non-residents. ***This figure includes residents and non-residents. The number of eligible residents with at least one dose includes people who may have received a vaccine outside of the health unit district.
The health unit reported three new cases from Tuesday, with two in Nipissing and one in Parry Sound District.
There also were three resolved cases from the previous day, all in Nipissing, leaving the total active cases unchanged at 28.
Since the pandemic was declared in March last year, there have been a total of 649 cases of COVID-19 in the region. The majority – 467 – have been in Nipissing, while there have been 182 cases in Parry Sound.
There have been eight deaths. Seven were in Nipissing and one in Parry Sound.
Over the last seven days there have been 24 cases reported. Of those, eight have been among people 19 years of age or under, seven have been in the 20-39 age group, five in the 40-59 age group and four in the 60-79 age group.
All but one of the 24 cases reported in the past seven days have been due to close contact with a case. The other case is of unknown origin.
ONTARIO
Ontario reported 135 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and four new deaths.
Of those new cases, 26 are in Toronto, 16 are in Peel Region, 13 are in Durham Region, 12 are in the Region of Waterloo and 10 are in Middlesex-London.
There were nearly 20,800 tests completed in the previous day.
There are 145 people in intensive care in hospitals due to COVID-related critical illness and 70 patients are on ventilators.
Almost 140,500 vaccine doses were administered in the previous day.
A total of nearly 18.5 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been given out in the province.
The Ontario Hockey League will require all players to have two COVID shots 14 days before training camp opens in September.
The league’s new mandatory policy applies to all players, coaches, support staff, officials, volunteers and billet families, except family members too young for vaccination. It was put in place because hockey’s close contact makes it tough to socially distance and reduces effectiveness of masking and other virus safety protocols.
“This goes to the very principle of protecting the health and welfare of our players,” OHL commissioner David Branch said Tuesday.
“It’s been an evolutionary process of how we have all dealt with the pandemic. Arguably, the most important development is the vaccine. It’s the instrument by which we can hope we can all arrive, not just at the rink but in society, to be able to return to some normalcy in our daily lives.”
With files from The Canadian Press