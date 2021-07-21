Almost two-thirds of residents of Nipissing and Parry Sound Districts eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine have now received two doses, according to information from the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

As of Wednesday, 72,174 residents aged 12 or older in the region – more than 62 per cent – have received two doses of the vaccinations.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Three new, three resolved cases of COVID-19 reported Back to video

The age group with the highest vaccination rate is those aged 80 and over, with an 88.9 per cent full vaccination rate, or 7,009 people.

Other age groupings more than 50 per cent vaccinated are the 70-79 range with an 85.13 per cent vaccination rate, or 12,118 people, the 60-69 group with a 79.91 per cent vaccination rate, or 16,384 people, the 50-59 group with a 62.2 per cent vaccination rate for 12,463 people and the 40-49 group with a 57.13 per cent full vaccination rate, or 7,909 people.

Since the vaccines became available, 158,290 doses have been administered to residents of the region. That may include first and second doses administered to residents and non-residents. ***This figure includes residents and non-residents. The number of eligible residents with at least one dose includes people who may have received a vaccine outside of the health unit district.

The health unit reported three new cases from Tuesday, with two in Nipissing and one in Parry Sound District.

There also were three resolved cases from the previous day, all in Nipissing, leaving the total active cases unchanged at 28.

Since the pandemic was declared in March last year, there have been a total of 649 cases of COVID-19 in the region. The majority – 467 – have been in Nipissing, while there have been 182 cases in Parry Sound.