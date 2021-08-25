Three new cases of COVID-19 reported

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, and seven new cases since Saturday.

All three of the new cases, and all seven of the active cases, are in Nipissing District.

Four of the most recent cases are in the 20-39 age group, while one each are among those 19 or younger, the 40-59 age group and the 60-79 age group.

None are currently hospitalized.

The health unit also reports that of the seven most recent cases, two are related to close contact with a case, two are of unknown origin and one is attributed to community spread.

Two also are listed as outbreak associated, although there are no current outbreaks listed on the health unit’s website.

So far in August there have been 13 cases reported.

Vaccinations also are continuing their decline in the region, with 338 new vaccinations reported. That puts 73.15 per cent of all those aged 12 or older in the fully vaccinated category, or 84,742 people.

Just over 80 per cent of all those aged 12 or older in the region – 93,024 people – have at least one dose of the vaccine.

Altogether, 175,059 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the region.

ONTARIO

Broader vaccination is needed in Ontario to minimize the impact of the fourth wave as COVID-19 hospital admissions rise, the province’s hospital association said Wednesday, warning that more pressure on the sector could exacerbate an existing treatment backlog.

Anthony Dale, president and chief executive officer of the Ontario Hospital Association, said increasing the vaccination rate will help limit the burden on hospitals and reduce any further disruption to non-COVID-19 services.