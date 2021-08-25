Three new cases of COVID-19 reported
Vaccination numbers continue decline in region
Article content
The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, and seven new cases since Saturday.
Advertisement
Article content
All three of the new cases, and all seven of the active cases, are in Nipissing District.
Three new cases of COVID-19 reported Back to video
Four of the most recent cases are in the 20-39 age group, while one each are among those 19 or younger, the 40-59 age group and the 60-79 age group.
None are currently hospitalized.
The health unit also reports that of the seven most recent cases, two are related to close contact with a case, two are of unknown origin and one is attributed to community spread.
Two also are listed as outbreak associated, although there are no current outbreaks listed on the health unit’s website.
So far in August there have been 13 cases reported.
Vaccinations also are continuing their decline in the region, with 338 new vaccinations reported. That puts 73.15 per cent of all those aged 12 or older in the fully vaccinated category, or 84,742 people.
Just over 80 per cent of all those aged 12 or older in the region – 93,024 people – have at least one dose of the vaccine.
Altogether, 175,059 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the region.
ONTARIO
Broader vaccination is needed in Ontario to minimize the impact of the fourth wave as COVID-19 hospital admissions rise, the province’s hospital association said Wednesday, warning that more pressure on the sector could exacerbate an existing treatment backlog.
Anthony Dale, president and chief executive officer of the Ontario Hospital Association, said increasing the vaccination rate will help limit the burden on hospitals and reduce any further disruption to non-COVID-19 services.
Advertisement
Article content
“The system is managing well enough at the moment, but it’s the trend line that obviously is the most concerning – we’re starting to see a rise in new admissions to critical care of people with COVID,” he said Wednesday.
“We’re really just starting the work of catching up on the backlog, so for us, you can imagine, the prospect of a fourth wave that places significant additional pressure on hospitals is the very last thing we want to see or hear about, because that means denying more people with non-COVID-related conditions access to the services that they so sorely need.”
Hospitals also are preparing for the possibility that more children under 12, who can’t be inoculated at this time, will need onsite care as a result of the Delta variant, he said. There are roughly 90 pediatric critical care beds across five or so children’s hospitals in Ontario, he said.
“Those hospitals are working very, very closely right now with provincial authorities to make sure that they’re prepared for any contingency,” Dale said.
More than 90 per cent of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and more than 80 per cent of those hospitalized but not in an ICU are not fully vaccinated with two doses, Dale noted.
As well, uptake of vaccinations has “slowed significantly” recently as case counts increase, he said.
The province said slightly more than 82 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have received one dose of a vaccine, and just over 75 per cent have had two shots.
Advertisement
Article content
There were 660 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death reported in Ontario Wednesday.
Of the new cases, 525 were not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, and 135 are fully vaccinated, Ontario Minister of Health Christine Elliott tweeted Wednesday morning.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 560,637 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 9,472 deaths.
As of Wednesday, 283 people were in hospital, not including those in ICU. Of these, 253 are not fully vaccinated, or have an unknown vaccinated status, while 30 are fully vaccinated.
Of the 161 people in ICU with COVID-related critical illness, 130 are currently testing positive for COVID, while 31 are no longer testing positive.
There are 73 patients testing positive for COVID currently on ventilators in Ontario. A further 19 patients are on ventilators but are no longer testing positive.
With files from The Canadian Press