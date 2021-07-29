In order to move out of Step 3 of the province’s reopening plan, thousands more North Bay and area residents need to get immunized, officials with the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit say.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Andrea McLellan, director of COVID-19 immunization strategy for the health unit, said the province has set targets of 80 per cent of residents having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 75 per cent who are fully vaccinated before more restrictions can be loosened.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Thousands more immunizations needed to move past Step 3 – health unit Back to video

“As of yesterday (Wednesday) this means 3,658 individuals will need to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 11,020 will need to receive their second dose,” she said during the health unit’s weekly virtual media conference Thursday morning.

“As of yesterday, 77 per cent of residents 12 years of age and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 66 per cent are fully vaccinated. Sixty-two per cent of youth aged 12 to 17 years of age have received one dose and 40 per cent have received both.”

McLellan said as the demand for COVID-19 vaccines starts to plateau, the health unit is adjusting the way it offers clinics.

“We have cancelled several clinics due to exceptionally low bookings,” she said. “Everyone who was scheduled in a clinic that was cancelled has been contacted by phone, email or by direct letter to inform them of the cancellation, and they’ve been offered an alternate date.”

McLellan said walk-ins will be accepted at each clinic moving forward as part of the health unit’s plan to reach those who haven’t been immunized, and reduce barriers.

She said the health unit also is launching smaller pop-up clinics to reach those who are still unvaccinated.

Confirmed pop-up clinics will take place in Powassan on Aug. 3 at the Powassan Sportsplex from 4 to 7 p.m., River Valley on Aug. 4 at the Golden Age Club from 10 a.m. to noon, and in Verner on Aug. 4 at the Verner Arena from 2 to 4 p.m.

McLellan said a number of other locations are in the planning phase. Details will be shared.

She said through the reporting system there are 5,000 individuals who have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but not currently booked to receive their second dose.

“We will be reaching out to assess them to receive their second dose,” she said.