'They're searching out alternatives and finding us' PPC's Galante looks to capitalize on dissatisfaction with establishment politics

Article content The Nugget is profiling each of the candidates running in this year’s federal election in the riding of Nipissing-Timiskaming. Today’s profile is on People’s Party candidate Greg Galante.

Article content A self-described “reluctant politician,” People’s Party candidate Greg Galante says he had no intention of getting into politics. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 'They're searching out alternatives and finding us' Back to video “I just want to be on my boat fishing,” he told The Nugget during an interview at Lee Park. “But I’m one of those people. I’m just a working guy that is fed up, and I’m a hands-on person. So, I could sit in the pub with buddies bitching about it, or I could decide to do something about it.” Galante, 55, announced his plans to seek the People’s Party nomination in Nipissing-Timiskaming in May during a ‘Freedom Rally’ at the North Bay waterfront, a regular gathering protesting COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns, of which he has served as a speaker. He would go on to win the candidacy in June through a contested nomination. Born and raised in Hamilton, Galante is of Italian and First Nation descent, with his paternal grandmother having roots in the Metis/Algonquin community in Maniwaki, Que., his biography on the People’s Party website states. He graduated from Wilfrid Laurier University with a bachelor of arts in history, studying military history of the 20th century and religion, and is currently studying conversational French. Galante served six years with the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders of Canada, an infantry reserve unit based in Hamilton, where he was an infantry section commander. He also has worked in the financial sector and served 30 years with Toronto Fire Services, attaining the rank of captain in the operations division.

Article content Twenty-two years ago, he and his father bought a camp on Lake Talon, and seven years ago, he moved to the Commanda area. He says his partner is down south caring for her youngest son, who is recovering from leukemia and is a bone marrow and stem cell transplant recipient. He also has a 15-year-old son from a previous relationship. A co-founder of the Nipissing-Timiskaming PPC electoral district association, Galante said he supported Maxime Bernier during his leadership bid for the Conservatives. Bernier, a former cabinet minister in Stephen Harper’s government, founded the People’s Party in 2018 following his loss in the Conservative leadership race to now former leader Andrew Scheer the year before. Galante says he was excited, but realistic, when Bernier formed the PPC. The party received about 1.6 per cent of the popular vote nationally in the 2019 election, winning no seats, with Bernier losing in the Quebec riding of Beauce, which he had won four previous times for the Conservatives. Despite this, Galante pointed to how the Green Party took 20 years to get more than 1.6 per cent of the vote. “I try to temper my enthusiasm with reality, but I’ve been really surprised in a positive way with the support that we’re garnering,” he said. “There is a lot of frustration and dissatisfaction with establishment politics in Canada right now, and I think people are, if not already open to the idea of the People’s Party of Canada, they’re searching out alternatives and finding us.”

Article content He touched on issues such as the opioid crisis, saying Canada needs to do a better job of stopping the supply coming into the country, and criticized the Liberals for being “deferential” to the Chinese government. Galante, a firearms owner, hunter and sport shooter, also criticized the government for its ban of so-called assault-style firearms, something he believes is an attempt to appeal to the Liberals’ urban vote base. But the catalyst for getting involved in politics began with COVID-19 and the freedom rallies, which he cited as a big reason for him leaving Toronto Fire, an organization he worked with through SARS, H1N1 and almost one year of COVID-19. He points to the lack of lockdowns or mask wearing, save for first responders and intensive care unit staff, during SARS and H1N1, and the SARS benefit concert ‘SARSstock’ held in Toronto in 2003 that featured acts such as AC/DC and The Rolling Stones. Along with the confusion around masking and isolation today, Galante says the country also did not protect its long-term care and seniors’ homes when it should have, while low wages for long-term care employees meant some worked at multiple homes. He says he decided to retire from Toronto Fire before he “got fired for questioning things,” which has allowed him to speak more openly. “The big thing for me was the 24-7 generation of fear that was passed through the federal government to the national media and, I mean, it’s palpable still today. There’s people that are walking around terrified of something that has an overwhelmingly high survival rate, especially if you’re under the age of 70,” he said.

Article content He called the idea of mandatory vaccinations a “slippery slope” that would create two classes of citizens, akin to a “medical apartheid.” Galante has not been vaccinated himself, telling The Nugget he and his family contracted COVID-19 in December 2019, which he was able to confirm through antibody testing. He said while he has never been so sick, he also recovered and is not in a risk category, but adds he has no problem with others getting vaccinated. Galante described the calling of a federal election now “cynical” and something nobody asked for, saying he believes Justin Trudeau wants to get a majority before unhappiness starts to manifest over the economy six months from now. On feelings that the PPC will split the conservative vote, Galante said the Conservative Party has “lurched so far left” that the divide will ultimately be with the Liberals. On why voters should elect him as opposed to Liberal candidate Anthony Rota, who is seeking a sixth term as MP and served as the last Speaker of the House of Commons, Galante said he has spent his entire adult life “at the end point of legislation.” He pointed specifically to his time working in the Parkdale and Regent Park areas of Toronto and the high rates of homelessness and drug use there. He says while these individuals should not be made to feel like outcasts, with a lot of addiction stemming from mental health issues, no one is making it incumbent on them to get help. “So, we’re not changing outcomes, we’re just kicking them down the road,” he said. “I’ve helped these people time and time again, and you watch their decline and then one day, you just don’t see them anymore because they’re in the morgue, so if you’re going to do something, don’t do it part way.” mlee@postmedia.com Twitter: @mtaylorlee

