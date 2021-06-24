Tent city to be shut down July 1

Article content

Chris Brown says he has no choice but to shut down tent city

By the evening of July 1, he will evict more than 40 homeless individuals residing at the corner of Ferguson Street and Third Avenue West.

Brown said he will head down to tent city and give those residing there until 5 p.m. July 1 to leave the property.

“I feel bad for them. Where are they going to go?” he told The Nugget.

“They need services up there to help them, but there’s nobody helping besides us. And we just can’t do it anymore. Dropping a bucket of needles and a pipe on a table and then they leave – that’s not helpful.”

Brown said agencies have made countless promises to him in order to keep the tent city in operation after threatening to close it a week or so ago.

He says those promises were never followed through and now he’s left holding the bag.

“I don’t have the staff or volunteers to keep watch over tent city. We were told specific agencies would help in the day and we would take over at night,” Brown said. “Obviously that hasn’t happened.”