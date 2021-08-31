Temagami initiates withdrawal from Au Château

The Municipality of Temagami plans on ending its financial support to Au Château Home for the Aged in Sturgeon Falls in response to an upcoming operational change that will affect the long-term care home’s funding.

A letter, addressed to the Au Château board of management and received at a Municipality of West Nipissing council meeting Monday, notes that due to the expiry of the ‘102 Special Funding’ agreement with the federal and provincial governments and West Nipissing Non-Profit Housing Corp. after 35 years, there will now be an annual reduction of $658,000 per year.

The letter notes that the board has proposed to increase the amount payable by each municipality – Temagami and West Nipissing – to cover the funding gap, which would result in a 16 per cent increase to Temagami’s levy to $401,986.

“This proposed increase has caused council to revisit its past and ongoing financial support of Au Château particularly since no Temagami resident has occupied a bed at Au Château for over 16 years. Temagami council has concluded that the continued allocation of its scarce tax revenues to Au Château is no longer an appropriate use of Temagami’s residents’ tax dollars,” the letter reads.

“Temagami council’s goal is to terminate its financial support of Au Château and consistent with our taxing authority, reallocate the $400,000 to support services that are delivered to the Temagami residents. In our view, Au Château’s operations should be supported from taxes raised from the municipalities whose residents occupy Au Château’s beds.”

The letter from Temagami says it is “left with no alternative” but to provide notice that it will terminate its financial support by Dec. 31 of this year and resign its membership in the Au Château corporation, with Mayor Dan O’Mara also resigning as a board director.