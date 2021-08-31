Temagami initiates withdrawal from Au Château
Levy increase needed to finance home's $658,000 shortfall
The Municipality of Temagami plans on ending its financial support to Au Château Home for the Aged in Sturgeon Falls in response to an upcoming operational change that will affect the long-term care home’s funding.
A letter, addressed to the Au Château board of management and received at a Municipality of West Nipissing council meeting Monday, notes that due to the expiry of the ‘102 Special Funding’ agreement with the federal and provincial governments and West Nipissing Non-Profit Housing Corp. after 35 years, there will now be an annual reduction of $658,000 per year.
The letter notes that the board has proposed to increase the amount payable by each municipality – Temagami and West Nipissing – to cover the funding gap, which would result in a 16 per cent increase to Temagami’s levy to $401,986.
“This proposed increase has caused council to revisit its past and ongoing financial support of Au Château particularly since no Temagami resident has occupied a bed at Au Château for over 16 years. Temagami council has concluded that the continued allocation of its scarce tax revenues to Au Château is no longer an appropriate use of Temagami’s residents’ tax dollars,” the letter reads.
“Temagami council’s goal is to terminate its financial support of Au Château and consistent with our taxing authority, reallocate the $400,000 to support services that are delivered to the Temagami residents. In our view, Au Château’s operations should be supported from taxes raised from the municipalities whose residents occupy Au Château’s beds.”
The letter from Temagami says it is “left with no alternative” but to provide notice that it will terminate its financial support by Dec. 31 of this year and resign its membership in the Au Château corporation, with Mayor Dan O’Mara also resigning as a board director.
As part of ongoing negotiations, the municipality is requesting that the accumulated surplus from preceding years be used to offset the proposed 16 per cent increase to the levy.
Addressing the letter Monday during a special council meeting, West Nipissing Mayor Joanne Savage said the assessed portion from Temagami is a decision that lies in the hands of the province.
Until then, she said Temagami is deemed to be a partner.
“It’s unfortunate, the process they are following,” Savage said. “However, this is not new information. They have been putting this request for the last couple of years, to be removed as a partner.”
The agreement, which ended Dec. 31, 2020, was entered into 35 years previous to house 102 residents in a new facility built and paid for by the West Nipissing Non-Profit Housing Corp., with operational funds provided to support those residents and reduce the amount municipalities would have to pay, a letter last year from Au Château administrator Jacques Dupuis to the Municipality of Temagami says.
The $658,000 shortfall is due to there being no possible substitute funding.
Along with the $401,986 levy being charged to Temagami, the Municipality of West Nipissing is expected to pay a net levy this year of $1,357,793, a more than 14 per cent increase from 2020. The figures are based on a 2019 weighted assessment.
The letter from Temagami goes on to say that council’s view is the Long-Term Care Homes Act and general regulation never intended to have a municipality be required to fund the operations of a home its residents will never occupy.
“Temagami council, through its one representative on Au Château’s board of management, has repeatedly tried to address the above issues at the board level and provincially but has been unsuccessful. Unfortunately, the facts are clear, West Nipissing council, through its nominated directors, controls Au Château’s board and has no incentive or desire to address the above inequities as it would mean a corresponding increase of its funding obligations,” it says.
