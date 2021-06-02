Article content

The North Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating the theft of an all-terrain vehicle from a residence in East Ferris.

Sometime in the last two weeks of May, suspects stole a green 2011 Polaris Sportsman 800 ATV from a rural property on Johnson Road, according to OPP.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Suspects sought in East Ferris ATV theft Back to video

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this theft to contact the North Bay OPP at 705-495-3878 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit information online at www.nearnorthcrimestoppers.com

Being anonymous, you will not be required to testify in court and information you provide may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.