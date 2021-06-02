Suspects sought in East Ferris ATV theft

Jennifer Hamilton-McCharles
ATV

The North Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating the theft of an all-terrain vehicle from a residence in East Ferris.

Sometime in the last two weeks of May, suspects stole a green 2011 Polaris Sportsman 800 ATV from a rural property on Johnson Road, according to OPP.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this theft to contact the North Bay OPP at 705-495-3878 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit information online at www.nearnorthcrimestoppers.com

Being anonymous, you will not be required to testify in court and information you provide may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.

