Fans of Jim Newman's column in The Nipissing Reader are in for a treat.

The Sundridge resident is about to release a book based on his monthly columns that he's calling, 'That Dog Don't Hunt.' Sundridge resident to release book on humorous side to hunting Newman has been a contributor to The Nipissing Reader for three years and has repeatedly been asked for reprints of his columns. Some people have suggested he collect his columns in a book. Newman says because COVID-19 curtailed numerous activities, it created time for him to assemble the columns in book form. Except for four or five, Newman has been able to get every column into his book, which is at the printers and expected to come out later in August. When writing the columns, Newman was limited to about 1,000 words. His preliminary drafts would typically range between 1,200 and 1,400 words, which he pared down for The Nipissing Reader to stay within the maximum word limit. But with the book, he has been able to use information in the drafts that he couldn't work into the columns. 'That Dog Don't Hunt' is Newman's take on the humorous side of hunting culture and includes stories passed down from one generation to the next. Many of the stories are recollections of his hunting experiences, either involving himself, a family member or friend. One story tells the tale of how Newman's grandfather, who was about 13 years old at the time, went deer hunting armed with a 12-gauge double-barrelled shotgun. Newman says the way he heard the story, his grandfather had slugs on one side of the barrel and buck shot in the other.

He says when his grandfather spotted a deer, he hit it with the buck shot but the shotgun blast knocked him backward into a creek, and in the process somehow knocked a couple of partridges from a tree. Newman says something he has learned over the years is how hunters and anglers tend to exaggerate their accomplishments. Although his grandfather got the deer, Newman says he can't help but believe elements of that feat were fiction. And that's what the reader of 'That Dog Don't Hunt' will find in the book – stories that are derived from folklore and fiction. "Hunters were expected to talk about their exploits, bravery and the hunt," he said. "It's how traditions developed. But if a hunter told you a story, you know it's based on somebody's version of their reality. So when you hear that a hunter shot a 10-point buck, he really shot a deer. Or if a fisherman tells you he caught a 10-pound fish, he's lying because it was really two pounds." Newman's grandfather indirectly played a role in the title of the book. He says growing up, he often heard his grandfather say, 'That dog don't hunt,' a common phrase used during his generation, which loosely meant 'no matter what you say or do, that's not going to happen.' For Newman, the phrase seemed appropriate because it contained hunting-related words. That's the humorous side to hunting in Newman's book, but there's also a short segment more serious in tone. One goal of 'That Dog Don't Hunt' is to give "a positive perspective about hunters and gun ownership."

Newman says the vast majority of hunters are responsible people who hunt for sustenance. He says unfortunately, there will always be bad apples who kill wildlife, only to leave the carcass behind. But he emphasized this group is made up of a small number of people. "Ninety-nine percent of hunters are there for the family experience," he said. "Hunting is a community and social event, and it's a family bonding experience." Newman is 72 and has hunted since he was eight. He is a past chief executive officer and registered federal lobbyist for the Canadian Firearms Institute, and a strong supporter of gun ownership. Newman's book in part talks about how to stand up for hunters when this group gets roped into conversations about gun control and crime. He says any time hunters buy a gun they are vetted by the RCMP. They typically use that firearm one week of the year, and several weekends in between, "and then they put it away and forget about it until the next time." Newman says the number of crimes committed by a registered firearm owner is negligible compared to people who are unlicensed and use firearms in the commission of a crime. But Newman keeps his political rants on gun laws to a minimum and wants people to get a laugh out of his stories. Like the time as a young boy, well before Hunter Orange became part of a hunter's apparel, he recalled one hunter coming to his parents' home dressed in a Santa Claus suit. The reason was obvious.

It was so other hunters would see his bright colours and not mistake him for a deer and end up shooting him – although the irony, as Newman points out, is you now had Santa shooting a reindeer. Another segment of the book has Newman explaining how not to choose a dog for hunting. Over the decades, Newman has owned four beagles, with the goal of turning them into hunting dogs. He says they enjoyed going to the hunting camp but that was about it, and in the end each beagle became more of a pet than a hunting dog. Newman has plans to market his book in the Districts of Parry Sound, Muskoka, Nipissing and Sudbury. He has approached a few businesses in the Almaguin area about stocking 'That Dog Don't Hunt,' "and an encouraging number would like to carry it," he said. In the course of putting the book together, Newman also learned there are about a dozen authors in the Almaguin Highlands. There have been preliminary talks about getting these authors together post-COVID and holding a book fair that includes signings. Newman says the location hasn't been finalized. 'That Dog Don't Hunt' will be available in e-reader and hard copy in a few weeks, and Newman will promote it on a website soon to be in operation. Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

