Sundridge recognizes National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

Sundridge council has passed a resolution formally recognizing the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

Passing the resolution means the municipal office will join all federally mandated institutions such as post offices and banks, and close Sept. 30.

The exception will be emergency services and crossing guards, because the day is not considered a statutory holiday for schools.

The resolution also means shared services with municipalities like Joly and Strong will not be carried out that day nor will Sundridge employees attend meetings if any are scheduled.

Coun. Fraser Williamson, a United Church minister, moved the resolution, saying this is a matter he is passionate about and that he has a personal connection to the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

Williamson told council his sister’s ex-mother-in-law is a residential school survivor.

Williamson says writings have proven people who were in residential schools suffered as did their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

His sister’s children are descendants of a residential school survivor and everyone in that family suffered the effects of residential schools.

Williamson revealed another personal story at the council meeting connected with residential schools.

While growing up, Williamson said he was proud to learn that one of his ancestors was Frank Oliver, who was the minister of the Interior during the early 1900s when Wilfrid Laurier was prime minister.

More recently, Williamson learned Oliver was also the superintendent-general of Indian Affairs, which tied him to the residential schools.