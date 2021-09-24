Sundridge looking to create cooling centre

Municipal staff in Sundridge have begun looking into options to create a cooling centre in the community for those extremely hot, humid days of summer.

Mayor Lyle Hall says council was looking into options earlier, but then COVID-19 arrived and the cooling centre work was derailed.

He thanked Coun. Fraser Williamson, who was appointed to council over the summer, for bringing the issue back to council.

Williamson said he was asked on Facebook by a local resident why the municipality has no cooling centre.

Williamson told council he realized the pandemic would create challenges to have a cooling centre in place this past summer, but added the municipality should be able to have such a facility in place next summer.

Williamson has been in contact with the local Bethel Pentacostal Church, which provided two days of respite when the mercury soared this summer.

While no one took advantage of the church’s cooling centre on the first day it was open, 11 people took in the cooler air on the second day it was available.

He is proposing the doors to a cooling centre be when the temperature and humidity combine for a humidex reading exceed 40 C for two days or more.

He said the municipality could provide a facility from its own infrastructure or it can contract out a site.

Hall says when the first effort was underway to open a cooling centre, Sundridge was trying to partner with Strong Township. The ideal location, he said, would have been the Sundridge Strong Joly Arena.

However, with the pandemic, Hall said other priorities surfaced and the cooling centre was put on hold.

But municipal staff now have plenty of time to search for sites and develop options for council’s consideration.

There is no specific timeline for staff to come back to council with options, but Williamson said “I feel we should have something in place for next year.”

Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.