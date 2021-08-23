Sundridge installing radar speed signs on Main Street

The Village of Sundridge is buying two radar speed signs for Main Street as one way to encourage motorists to slow down as they drive along the busy street.

The signs will cover traffic going in both directions.

Coun. Fraser Williamson said “people need to see how fast they are going when whipping through Main Street.”

Williamson said since the radar signs will have data collection capabilities, the municipality can see how many times the speed limit was exceeded.

The accumulated data is available at any time to the municipality.

The debate on radar speed signs follows a council discussion last month to lower the speed limit on Main Street from 50 km/h to 30 km/h.

This would cover a distance of about two kilometres from Union Street at the east end of Main Street to Albert Street at the west end.

There is one section of Main Street that is already at 30 km/h – the area from 71 Main St. to 136 Main St. – which is designated a Community Safety Zone, because Sundridge Centennial Public School is situated within those boundaries.

In its report to council addressing speed control options, staff proposed the purchase of one sign at a cost of $6,000.

The dollar figure includes one year’s worth of data collection.

But council agreed there is value in putting up two signs to cover both ends of Main Street.

A staff report presented at the latest council meeting reminds elected officials that the radar speed signs won’t control the actual speeds of vehicles, but rather are designed to relay a message that someone may be driving too fast along that corridor and needs to slow down.

The signs the village is buying are transportable and can be used in other parts of the municipality when the need arises.