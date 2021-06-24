Sundridge council wants residents to weigh in on future of sculpture

Residents of Sundridge are being asked to help council determine the future of the Northern Triptych Sculpture.

The sculpture, which overlooks Lake Bernard and is part of the Children’s Centennial Garden, was erected in 1989 to celebrate the municipality’s 100th birthday.

But over those 30-plus years the sculpture, which is about 20 feet high, has developed cracks and has lost a piece.

As council debated its options, Deputy Mayor Shawn Jackson suggested this is one of those times the public should be asked for its input.

Staff gave council four options on the sculpture, the fourth called for removing it outright and replacing it with something else.

This is the direction Jackson was leaning toward but he wanted to know how the public felt about the sculpture.

Mayor Lyle Hall says the sculpture is to provide inspiration to residents in the Almaguin region and believed, as the public’s representatives, council should make the decision.