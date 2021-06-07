Sundridge council begins process to fill empty seat

Article content

Members of Sundridge council have taken the first step to replacing former Coun. Stephen Rawn by declaring his seat vacant.

Rawn announced his resignation at the May 12 meeting when he told his colleagues he and his wife had sold the family home and were moving to their cottage in nearby Strong Township.

Staff now have the job of coming back to council at Wednesday’s regular meeting with options on how to fill the vacancy.

The Ontario Municipal Act allows for two methods.

One is to go the expensive route and hold a byelection for the seat.

The 2018 municipal election cost just more than $15,000.

Alternatively, council can appoint a person who expresses an interest in the seat which is a process that costs very little to carry out.

The cost in this instance consists of whatever time staff put into identifying people interested in the seat and the advertising expense promoting the vacancy.

Additionally, the expression of interest option gives council the choice to ask people who ran in the last election and didn’t win if they now would like to sit on council, or ask the population at large to write in indicating their willingness to sit on council.