Sundridge council appoints new councillor

Sundridge council has its replacement for former town councillor Stephen Rawn.

Rev. Fraser Williamson was named to council during a special meeting June 30. His appointment officially took effect July 1.

Rawn resigned from council after selling the family home and moving to Strong Township with his wife.

The village advertised the vacancy for a few weeks during June and Williamson was the only candidate to apply.

In his submission letter to the mayor and councillors, Williamson wrote that he has had a lifelong calling to hold political office.

In preparation for a run in the 2018 municipal election, he attended nearly all of council’s meetings as a spectator starting in 2015.

However, the 2018 election coincided with positions Williamson began with the United Churches in Golden Valley and Port Loring.

As well, there was a medical issue in his family at the same time, which the individual later overcame.

Williamson acknowledges in his letter that serving as a town councillor is not an easy task.

However, as an ordained minister he believes he has developed the communication and interpersonal skills needed when dealing with the public.

When council interviewed Williamson at the special meeting, Mayor Lyle Hall asked him if he was prepared for outside comments on the decisions he would make as a councillor.

“We can’t make everyone happy,” Williamson responded.

“You need to take a step back and censor yourself.”

Williamson said as a councillor he would try to make the best decisions possible for the community as a whole.