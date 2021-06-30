The Village of Sundridge and North Bay-Mattawa Conservation Authority (NBMCA) are closer to rolling out a plan for a sewage inspection program involving homeowners with septic systems on Lake Bernard.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The goal of the inspections is to make sure none of the systems are leaking or discharging human waste into, and negatively impacting, Lake Bernard.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sundridge closer to inspecting septic system leaks on Lake Bernard Back to video

“No one’s system should be leaking into the lake and this is one way to make sure it’s not happening,” Coun. Steve Hicks said.

The conservation authority would oversee the inspections and because the village is making the request, the municipality will pay for them.

Mayor Lyle Hall prefers having a full inspection done of the septic systems and giving homeowners a certain amount of time to fix any deficiencies that are identified.

Hall also says there need to be consequences if a homeowner doesn’t fix a problem, or problems. He is calling for some kind of enforcement, otherwise the practice of someone’s septic system leaking or discharging effluent into the lake will continue.

How homeowners pay for the repairs is something council still needs to decide.

When staff asked what happens if a homeowner can’t pay for the repairs, Hall suggested the village loan the necessary funds and have them paid back.

But Hicks would have none of this. He maintained that the municipality should not pay for the repair work, even if it is done through a repayable loan.

Hicks said if someone’s septic system needs repairs now, it was negligence on the part of the homeowner over time that resulted in the situation worsening and that person needs to be held accountable.

Deputy Mayor Shawn Jackson agreed with Hicks, while Coun. Barbara Belrose felt there was no harm in loaning out money for repairs.