South River is getting area support in its drive to become one of 13 scheduled stops as the Ontario government examines a return of rail passenger service.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Sundridge town council passed a motion at its Wednesday meeting saying South River should be one of the stops along the route from Toronto to North Bay and then from North Bay to either Timmins or Cochrane.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sundridge backs South River on rail passenger proposal Back to video

Mayor Lyle Hall introduced the resolution.

Hall said decades ago Central Almaguin had a rail stop in South River.

South River has argued that making it one of the 13 stops would help spur economic activity in the area and Hall made the same point saying a rail passenger stop would “also have significant possibilities for economic growth in Central Almaguin.”

Hall added he would love to see Sundridge also become a stop, but a fatal accident many years ago saw the local station in Sundridge torn down.

Even though South River hasn’t had rail passenger service for decades, the train station there still stands.

South River council is examining if this building is structurally sound enough to once again house passengers disembarking or getting on a train should it become a scheduled stop.

During the debate, Sundridge Coun. Steve Hicks said Almaguin Community Economic Development (ACED) should also be involved in helping South River make the case for passenger service.

Coun. Barbara Belrose, council’s representative on ACED, told her council colleagues it’s her intention to raise the matter at the next board meeting.

Ontario Northland, the Ministry of Transportation and Metrolinx are working together on making the case for a return of passenger rail service to Northern Ontario.