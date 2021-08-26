Sundridge area to try new physician recruitment tactic

Sundridge, Strong and Joly are changing how to go about attracting a physician to their area.

The Sundridge and District Medical Centre Committee has approved spending up to $5,000 for materials and giveaways when attending doctor recruitment fairs.

The plan is to produce sharp-looking information pamphlets and possibly a video about the region and take it to a physician recruitment fair in Kitchener-Waterloo Sept. 22.

Additionally, the committee is having a banner created and a skirt made to surround the table the local committee members will staff.

Committee chair and Sundridge Coun. Steve Hicks says it’s not likely the event will attract any physicians.

But Hicks says that’s not the reason for heading to Kitchener-Waterloo, saying the southern Ontario trip will serve as a dry run for a future recruitment fair in the North.

“It’s going to be an opportunity for us to practice our shtick,” he said.

“We can get our speeches down and test our materials.”

Hicks says for that reason, only medical centre committee members will attend the Kitchener-Waterloo recruitment fair, meaning Dr. Sarah MacKinnon, who serves the Sundridge area, will stay behind.

“But when the Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM) has it’s fair, that’s where we bring Dr. MacKinnon and everybody,” Hicks said.

“But for Kitchener-Waterloo, we’re just checking to see if our gears work.”

It’s expected that two to four medical centre committee members will take part in the Kitchener-Waterloo fair and the members will act as ambassadors for the Almaguin region.