Sturgeon Falls Lotto Max player takes home $1,000,020

Paul Andre Theoret of Sturgeon Falls walked home with $1 million from the June 15 Lotto Max draw.

That doesn’t count another $20 he won on another of his Lotto Max selections.

Theoret says he enjoys playing both Lotto Max and, occasionally, the Instant Cash for Life and Poker Lotto games.

His plan is to save his win for travel when it’s safe.

“I hope to enjoy some family trips and visit as many countries as possible,” he said.

“I’ll also put some of my win aside for the future.”

Ontario Lottery and Gaming is currently booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto only for those claims that require a face-to-face interview.

Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options.

Prize claims up to $49,999.90 should continue to be submitted by mail.

Lotto Max players in Ontario have won more than $6.4 billion since 2009, including 86 jackpot wins and 714 Maxmillions prizes.

Theoret’s winning ticket was purchased at Gormanville Grocery on Gormanville Road in North Bay.