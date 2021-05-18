Students, community relationships blossom at F.J. greenhouse

Article content

Learning can take place in all sorts of different places, and a greenhouse is one of them.

For seven years, the budding greenhouse at Mattawa’s F.J. McElligott Secondary School has provided students with various horticultural and life skills.

“I really liked working in F.J.’s greenhouse because we were outside and got to do hands-on work,” said Grade 10 student Nic Guenette. “I learned about soil, plants and how much everyone loves the greenhouse. I would like to do it again next year.”

The 1,300-square-foot greenhouse was donated to the school in 2014 by local resident Laura Ross.

Ross, along with her family, utilized the greenhouse for decades before looking to pass it on.

Each year, students from various classes participate in the planting of plugs and seeds, nearly 28,000 of which were planted by students this year.

In addition to planting, students also participate in daily deadheading, watering, basket creation and general maintenance of the plants, which are sold.