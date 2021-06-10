





Article content An Ontario Superior Court judge has stayed a restraining order against a North Bay business owner in anticipation of a loosening of COVID-19 restrictions by the province and revised conditions expected from the local health unit. Regional Senior Judge for the Northeast Region M. Gregory Ellies issued the stay Thursday morning in the case involving Alexandra Stewart, owner of Stewart’s Decorating. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Stay granted on Stewart's restraining order as health unit reviews new restrictions Back to video Counsel for the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit, Brad Jackson, made note of the expected change in regulations Friday as Ontario moves into Step 1 of its reopening plan, which among other things will allow outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people, outdoor dining of up to four people per table, outdoor fitness classes with up to 10 people, 25 per cent capacity for ‘essential’ retail and 15 per cent capacity for ‘non-essential’ retail. In light of these legislative changes, Jackson said the health unit is reviewing the substance of its existing Section 22 order, which required Stewart close her business in April except for certain services, and is in the process of issuing a revised version.

Article content “Obviously, there’s going to be a relaxation of some of the restrictions and the health unit is taking that into consideration, issuing and delivering a new order to Ms. Stewart,” he said. The Superior Court of Justice issued a restraining order against Stewart over alleged non-compliance with the health unit’s Section 22 order. That order, made under the Health Protection and Promotion Act, required that Stewart close her business immediately to the public and all patrons April 17 for not following COVID-19 restrictions. A medical officer of health can make a Section 22 order requiring a person take, or refrain from taking, any action if it involves a communicable disease. This may include ordering someone to close a premises. The health unit’s Section 22 order prohibited Stewart’s Decorating from offering curbside pickup, but included an exemption for delivery and service by phone or remotely. The court granted the restraining order, meanwhile, under Section 102 of the act. Stewart’s defence counsel argued that should the restraining order be rescinded or “otherwise dissolved,” the applicant be required to file a notice of abandonment and the application be dismissed without cost, stating a new Section 22 order with fewer restrictions, if it is issued, needs to be brought in an entirely new application for a restraining order. Ellies noted that the situation has not changed yet and the issue of cost also needs to be reviewed.

Article content The matter will return to court Friday. Defence counsel pointed further to the issue of constitutionality, whether the health unit’s officers who conducted surveillance of Stewart’s business misunderstood the application of the Reopening Ontario Act, which has allowed the province’s emergency orders to remain in place and offers language on their enforcement, and whether their client was even in contravention of the act. Stewart is appealing the Section 22 order to the Health Services Appeal and Review Board, as well. A case officer with the Health Boards Secretariat, a branch of the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care, said the applicant has agreed to contact the board by June 15 to determine if they wish to proceed or withdraw their hearing request. mlee@postmedia.com Twitter: @mtaylorlee

