Spoof site promotes cancelled Armed Forces Day

A spoof Facebook site is promoting North Bay Armed Forces Day, which was cancelled several months ago.

Capt. Chris Dube, a public affairs officer with 22 Wing, said Wednesday the spoof site is “promoting a live event today that was cancelled a while ago.”

That cancellation was communicated “through legitimate channels such as the official Facebook site, the webpage, traditional communication with the school boards and through a media release with the City of North Bay.”

Dube said the spoof site has been picked up by some news outlets and promoted to the public, “many of which are now currently waiting for an event that will not happen.”

North Bay’s Armed Forces Day is one of the largest in the country. It was cancelled for the second consecutive year this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.