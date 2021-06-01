Splash pad opens Wednesday, bucket needs replacement valve

Article content

The Family of Rotary Splash Pad in North Bay will open for the season Wednesday morning.

The splash pad, located behind the North Bay Museum at 100 Ferguson St., will operate daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A statement from the city says the large bucket, however, will be closed pending the arrival and installation of a replacement valve, which is on order.

“Residents are reminded that the splash pad is unsupervised and is not sanitized,” the statement says.

“Users should also remember to stay two metres away from others using the splash pad and to follow all guidelines related to social gatherings.”

Although the splash pad could have opened for the May long weekend, the city confirmed lines had to be flushed and the site needed repairs.

The splash pad in Callander opened Friday.