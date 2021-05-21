Splash pad expected to open next week

Article content

Children in North Bay will have to wait a little longer to enjoy the city’s splash pad.

The provincial government confirmed splash pads will be allowed to open to the public as of Saturday at 12:01 a.m. under its recently announced three-stage plan to loosen COVID-19 health restrictions.

The Family of Rotary Splash Pad near the North Bay Museum, however, will require some site work and flushing of the water lines, according to city spokesperson Gord Young.

The splash pad is expected to be in operation sometime next week.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson got the ball rolling calling on people to let provincial legislators know they want to see the amenities green lit to open this weekend alongside golf courses.

Watson was joined by mayors in Brampton and Mississauga calling on Premier Doug Ford to allow the water to be turned on at city splash pads.

Initially, the facilities weren’t expected to be open until around June 14.

People will be able to tee off starting Saturday under Ford’s newly released COVID-19 reopening plan.

Tennis courts, skateboarding parks and archery ranges will be welcome to visitors this weekend.

With files from Postmedia