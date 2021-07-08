South River to replace iron water mains with PVC pipes

South River should encounter fewer water boil advisories in the future.

Federal and provincial grants will allow the municipality to replace two kilometres of cast iron water mains, which have deteriorated, with eight-inch PVC piping.

The total project will cost $2,965,000 and the cost includes rehabilitating the road surface and sidewalks once the piping is replaced.

The federal government is paying for most of the work with a $1,049,760 grant while the provincial government added $874,713 as its share.

South River is contributing the remainder of about $700,000.

In addition to reducing the need for boil water advisories, Mayor Jim Coleman says the water quality will also be improved. Fire protection also improves significantly.

Coleman adds the new water mains should be all in place by the fall of 2022.

Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Norm Miller was on hand for the funding announcement in South River and said he was pleased that all three levels of government collaborated to “ensure the people of South River are suitably supplied with ample water.”

Miller also said the new water mains “will address some long-standing concerns with water quality and safety.”

The project is being funded under the Investing in Canada infrastructure Program-Green Stream by both the government of Canada and province of Ontario.

Patty Hajdu, who is the federal Minister of Health, says the overall infrastructure program “helps create strong and safe communities for families” and the joint contributions “will support critical water infrastructure and road surface replacement in South River”.

Hajdu says further that the project will guarantee safe water service to homes.

Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.