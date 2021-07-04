South River Skateboard Park officially opens

Young people in the South River area officially have their skateboard park.

Article content

The South River Skateboard Park officially opened with a ceremony July 1 involving key people who helped make the park a reality.

Afterward, Zach Wilson of Machar gave onlookers a demonstration of his skills as a BMX cyclist on the various park banks.

Wilson is regarded as the catalyst who helped bring about the park.

However, the 28-year-old said it wasn’t just one person who made it happen, but rather a large group of people, businesses and organizations.

There have been many failed attempts over the decades to create a skateboard park in South River.

For Wilson personally, one effort began about 12 years ago.

“There were a few of us who were 15 and 16 at the time and we would get kicked out of a local gas station for riding our bikes and skateboards there,” Wilson told The Nugget while at the event.

“We figured why not try and get a skateboard park going. We got 250 signatures on a petition and $500, but it wasn’t enough to make a difference.”

No attempt would actually succeed until 2020 when Deputy Mayor Doug Sewell became chair of the local Lions Club special committee, which had the job of creating a list of possible projects for 2020.

Sewell told the crowd his dad had a dream in the 1970s of creating a skateboard park.

When Wilson entered the picture to share his vision of what a skateboard park should and could look like for the area, Sewell said the special committee’s choice of which project to pursue was unanimous.

Wilson said South River was too small to accommodate a sophisticated skateboard park with features like stairwells, handrails and bowls, because a facility like that would easily start at a quarter of a million dollars.