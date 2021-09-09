South River Machar holding COVID-safe fall fair this Saturday

The South River Machar Agricultural Society Fall Fair is back this year after being cancelled by COVID-19 last year.

However, Dale D’Allaire, the president of the agricultural society, says the event is smaller than a traditional fall fair because of the ongoing presence of COVID.

“We wanted to see where the (COVID) numbers were going and we wanted to get all our ducks lined up with the health unit,” D’Allaire said.

“We thought it was important to show the community that we were still active behind the scenes.”

D’Allaire says there will still be live in-person events going on at the local fairgrounds, but also virtual events were created because of COVID.

Among the virtual events are a ‘Get Up’ dance competition for all ages where individuals, family, friends, as well as business, volunteer and professional groups, put together a dance video and their efforts are judged virtually.

There also will be virtual judging for baking, photography and crafts competitions.

Another aspect to this year’s mini fair and exhibition is creating displays that will be judged by individuals driving by people’s properties.

D’Allaire says four categories make up this component and they are a scarecrow competition, Hay Bale art where 80 percent of the materials used must be from bales of hay, putting together a wooden block quilt and the best decorated fall driveway.

The organizing committee says the virtual and online contests received more than two dozen entries.

Considering participants only had a few weeks to get their submissions in, the society is calling the public effort a success.