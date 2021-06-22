South River Lions promoting Canada Day decorating contest

Article content

COVID-19 stopped the Lions Club in South River from holding Canada Day celebrations last year, but members were not about to let that happen in 2021.

The group is holding a Canada Day contest where residents of South River, Machar and Joly are asked to decorate their porches with a theme that typifies something Canadian.

Skye Buchanan, the club’s first vice president, says she and another Lions member were doing a community garbage pick-up in May when the two began talking about not wanting to miss a second consecutive Canada Day celebration.

The pair came up with the decorating contest and other club members jumped on board.

“We had to do something for this year,” Buchanan said.

Buchanan says normal South River Canada Day celebrations include a parade, but with COVID-19 still a factor the parade is out.

And when the parade has been held in the past, it’s included young people on their bikes.