South River has high hopes for former train station

With the Doug Ford government studying a possible return of passenger rail service to Northern Ontario and South River lobbying to become one of the 13 potential stops, the municipality is now trying to inject new life into the former train station.

Even though passenger train service in the North ended in 2012, the South River building hasn’t served as a train station since the 1990s.

But now the municipality is applying for a $190,000 grant from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corp. (NOHFC) to examine the structural integrity of the building and to develop an architectural design.

The building is not serviced by municipal water and clerk administrator Don McArthur says the grant application, if approved, would also look into how to provide water to the facility, which clears the way for building accessible washrooms.

McArthur says water access is a necessary component to make the facility “a long-term functioning building.”

Nowadays, about half of the building serves as a museum known as the Community Heritage Centre, which has been closed because of COVID. The rest of the building is unused open space.

But the building once had its glory days.

“It was a full-blown train station at one time,” McArthur said.

“It had baggage stored there and taken out and tickets were sold. It would have been a full functioning Canadian National station.”

McArthur says if the former train station is to see multiple uses, including possibly a return to serving rail passengers, then washroom and water capabilities are important and make up a key component of the NOHFC grant application.

McArthur believes a separate building was used in the past for washroom access when the building was a working train station.