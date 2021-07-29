South River is on the verge of launching a phone app that tells visitors where they can stay, eat, play and explore in the village.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Todd Lucier, the co-founder of Northern Edge Algonquin, is the main individual behind the Explore South River app.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. South River eyeing phone app as major promotions tool Back to video

Lucier said the goal was to create a thriving vision for the community.

“It shines a beautiful light on South River businesses and it’s appealing to residents and visitors,” Lucier told South River council.

Lucier had the help of 20 to 30 people at different stages compiling the history of the community and its stories.

Before getting into the details of the app, Lucier told council a primary objective is for South River to present a “vision of care” to visitors and residents.

This meant providing as many services as possible on the app, with businesses explaining their goods or services.

Lucier said while no one puts tourism pamphlets in pharmacies, visitors will want to know things like where the drug store or dental office are located, in case they break a tooth and need a dentist to help them.

As long as a business is part of the app’s listings, users can get the phone number or route to the place they want to go to, as well as watch a video of the business or place.

Lucier said the app is still evolving and the big job is to get as many people as possible to download it.

When it’s ready to launch, the village will have a tool that highlights events in the area and that information, as Lucier put it, will be “put in the palms” of everyone’s hands.

Currently, the app has about 200 South River and area listings.

To increase awareness of the app, Lucier says an advertising agency created an Explore South River logo, depicting a sawn log with three tree rings and a heart in the middle.