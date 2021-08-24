Social housing tenant shocked by mould discovery

Mary McDonald thought living in social housing would protect her from “slum lords,” but after struggling with a mould issue in her townhouse on McNamara Street she isn’t so sure.

The mother of two says she would leave, but has no place to go and the affordability of renting has forced her to live with the situation.

“It shouldn’t be this hard to live in a healthy clean environment,” she told The Nugget Monday.

“I love my home, but I hate to walk inside. This isn’t fair. Just because we live in social housing doesn’t mean we should be treated less of a person.”

McDonald said in April she started to notice a smell coming from underneath the sink in the kitchen.

She pulled everything out and bleached it to try and eliminate the stench. She continued to do this for days hoping it would provide her family with some relief.

But nothing worked.

A few weeks later the smell had worsened, so she called the maintenance department with the District of Nipissing Social Services Administration Board (DNSSAB).

“They changed one of the pipes below the sink, but the mildew smell didn’t go away. I just couldn’t find out where this was coming from.”

McDonald said it wasn’t until her taps wouldn’t turn off last week that the source of the stench was found.

“The plumber came into my unit and was underneath the sink when he told me I was going to thank him for what he found.”

She said she was confused and thought there may have been an issue with the plumbing or faucets, but when the countertop was pulled out the evidence was right in front of her.

“Underneath the entire countertop was black. My cutlery drawer was exposed to this and every time we opened the drawer it rubbed against the mould,” McDonald said.