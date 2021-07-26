Smoke from active fires results in poor air quality

A special air quality statement from Environment Canada and the Ontario government remains in effect for the North Bay area due to active fires from northwestern Ontario and eastern Manitoba.

Environment Canada is advising residents of high levels of air pollution due to smoke from the ongoing forest fires.

Smoke plumes will continue, resulting in poor air quality. Low visibilities also can be expected, particularly in areas closer to the fires.

“If you or those in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure,” Environment Canada says. “Wildfire smoke is a constantly changing mixture of particles and gases which includes many chemicals that can be harmful to your health.”

For more details, consult www.canada.ca/en/environment-climate-change/services/air-quality-health-index/wildfire-smoke.html

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.