Smoke from active fires impacts Northern Ontario

Smoke plumes from actives fires in northwestern Ontario and eastern Manitoba will result in deteriorated air quality, Environment Canada and the Ontario government say.

The high levels of air pollution are expected to affect much of Northern Ontario, including the North Bay, Powassan, Mattawa, West Nipissing and French River areas.

Conditions are expected to improve tonight or Tuesday morning as winds shift to a more northerly direction with the passage of a cold front.

“If you or those in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure,” Environment Canada says. “Wildfire smoke is a constantly changing mixture of particles and gases which includes many chemicals that can be harmful to your health.”

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors and those with cardiovascular or lung disease such as asthma are especially at risk.

Residents are advised to check www.canada.ca/en/environment-climate-change/services/air-quality-health-index/wildfire-smoke.html and www.airhealth.ca for more details.