Small business lauds provincial help

Lori Thompson admits she didn’t know if she would be able to open the doors to her Callander business after the most recent lockdown.

Thompson, owner of The Beauty Parlor, said grants she was able to access through the lockdown that began at the end of December, “helped me get through.

“I’m not sure if I would have been able to without it.”

Speaking Thursday at a funding announcement with Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli, Thompson admitted that, since the province entered Stage 3 of the reopening, her doors have been able to open again – and in fact, some customers were waiting for her to leave the virtual news conference.

She was one of three business owners lauding the efforts of the province to help small business survive an unprecedented pandemic.

Altogether, 500 businesses across the district have received almost $12.7 million through the Ontario Small Business Support Grant, helping them “get back on the road to economic recovery,” Fedeli said.

“This is money that went straight to small business,” he said, with the money in the form of a grant so the operators could use it “however it makes sense to them, to help keep them afloat.”

The businesses, he said, were eligible for two rounds of direct payments of from $10,000 to $20,000, part of a provincewide $3-billion effort “to help get through one of the toughest periods the province, and the businesses, have ever faced,” Fedeli said.

Local restaurateur John Lechlitner, who owns Cecil’s Brewhouse and Kitchen, said there is “no playbook” for either business or the province to tell them how to get through a pandemic such as the one declared 17 months ago, and although he was able to avoid closing down completely, “we had to restructure and pivot our business model” to get through it.